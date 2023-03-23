Everscale (EVER) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.72 Million

Everscale (EVER) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last week, Everscale has traded down 9% against the dollar. Everscale has a market capitalization of $153.87 million and $6.72 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everscale coin can now be bought for $0.0885 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Everscale

Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,049,945,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,738,691,837 coins. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

