Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $72.00

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 72 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 72.45 ($0.89), with a volume of 11521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.50 ($0.91).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Everyman Media Group from GBX 245 ($3.01) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2,483.33 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 82.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.76.

In related news, insider Michael Rosehill purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £46,000 ($56,490.24). 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. It operates a network of 36 venues with 119 screens under the Everyman brand. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

