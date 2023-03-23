Evmos One Day Volume Hits $1.55 Million (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Evmos has a market capitalization of $94.66 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evmos coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Evmos has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.20 or 0.00359489 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,428.11 or 0.26128902 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010205 BTC.

Evmos Profile

Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Evmos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

