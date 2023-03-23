Evmos Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Evmos has a total market capitalization of $88.86 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Evmos has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Evmos Profile

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Buying and Selling Evmos

