Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Releases Earnings Results

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 391.75% and a negative return on equity of 178.36%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

EVOK opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51. Evoke Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $16.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

