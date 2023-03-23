Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading 10.8% Higher

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.97. 54,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 275,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $824.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Exscientia by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Exscientia by 2,269.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Exscientia by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

