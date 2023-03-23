FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.50-$14.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.08 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion. FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $14.50-14.90 EPS.

NYSE:FDS opened at $415.65 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $474.13. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $420.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm had revenue of $504.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.88 million. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.42%.

FDS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $450.14.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,268.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

