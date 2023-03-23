Family CFO Inc Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Family CFO Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,547 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 7.2% of Family CFO Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $74,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSS stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.44. 29,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,630. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $126.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

