Family CFO Inc Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Family CFO Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $724,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

VO stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $203.89. 94,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,677. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $243.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.76.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

