Family CFO Inc Takes Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 84,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000. Bloom Energy accounts for about 1.5% of Family CFO Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Bloom Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 7.4% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.
Shares of BE stock traded up $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $19.15. 823,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,297. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 194.49% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bloom Energy Company Profile
Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.
