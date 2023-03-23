Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34. The company has a market cap of $321.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.39. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $42.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director Eugene N. Burkholder acquired 2,000 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $51,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,088 shares in the company, valued at $547,233.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 88.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMAO. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

