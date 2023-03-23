Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Position Increased by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,787,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,617 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises about 2.3% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Fastenal worth $84,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 40.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Insider Activity

Fastenal Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FAST stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.92. 361,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,399,232. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $60.74. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average is $49.71.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

See Also

