Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Artur Bergman Sells 11,163 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $170,905.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,586,175 shares in the company, valued at $100,834,339.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 16th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $175,817.25.
- On Monday, March 6th, Artur Bergman sold 32,388 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $491,973.72.
- On Wednesday, March 1st, Artur Bergman sold 2,420 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $33,734.80.
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Artur Bergman sold 1,101 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $17,065.50.
- On Thursday, February 16th, Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $893,544.06.
FSLY opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $20.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 13,926.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 482.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
