Fei USD Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $554,146.59 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One Fei USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00003548 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $414.41 million and approximately $554,146.59 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008407 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025786 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00030792 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001741 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00019132 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00200462 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,479.08 or 0.99981773 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96906749 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $970,280.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.