Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Buys 106,470 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,710,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,470 shares during the period. Brown & Brown makes up approximately 4.2% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $154,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 32.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,656,000 after buying an additional 112,868 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 32.4% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 13.5% during the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 3,400 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,169.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

BRO traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $55.02. 106,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,839. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.