Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $9,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.78.

NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.84. 24,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,586. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.32. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.19 and a 1 year high of $79.95. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 66.04 and a beta of 1.00.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.54 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

