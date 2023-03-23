Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,939 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $30,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,099,000 after buying an additional 60,580 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TROW stock traded up $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $109.68. 172,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,786. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $157.77.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.30.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

See Also

