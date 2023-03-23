Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $11.42 Million Stock Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $11,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 21.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 399,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,300,000 after buying an additional 70,325 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,919,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,643,000 after purchasing an additional 391,325 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,377,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.4% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

NYSE HOMB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.43. 142,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,378. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $272.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in providing commercial and retail banking and related financial services. It offers its services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H.

