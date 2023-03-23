Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $6.32 Million Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,094 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,712,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,146,000 after purchasing an additional 491,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 671,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 112.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,019,000 after purchasing an additional 298,837 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BURL traded up $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $206.79. 88,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.22. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $239.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $222.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.73.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.