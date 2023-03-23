Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,483 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners makes up 1.4% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $51,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $955,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 165,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PNFP stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $54.15. 137,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,817. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $97.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.32). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $401.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.54 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph C. Galante bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.26 per share, for a total transaction of $72,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,428.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Galante bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.26 per share, for a total transaction of $72,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,428.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 27,171 shares of company stock worth $2,019,695 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals.

