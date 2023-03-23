Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up approximately 1.5% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $54,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 29.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Progressive by 38.3% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Trading Up 0.4 %

PGR stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $137.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,538. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.62. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $106.35 and a 12-month high of $146.50. The firm has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a PE ratio of 115.84, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $6,845,828 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.