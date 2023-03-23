Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 66,675 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,678 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 66,675 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of First Hawaiian worth $11,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in First Hawaiian by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in First Hawaiian by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in First Hawaiian by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in First Hawaiian by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 16,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FHB stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $20.96. 108,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,436. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.53%. The firm had revenue of $219.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.39 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.24%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In other First Hawaiian news, CEO Robert S. Harrison bought 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $507,835.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,449 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,202.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

