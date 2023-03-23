Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

FERG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Ferguson from £114 ($140.00) to £128 ($157.19) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Societe Generale downgraded Ferguson to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($116.66) to GBX 9,890 ($121.45) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($122.31) to GBX 9,630 ($118.26) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8,448.82.

Ferguson Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ FERG opened at $130.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ferguson has a one year low of $99.16 and a one year high of $149.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.37.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferguson

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the third quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 40.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

