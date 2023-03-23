Ffion Griffith Sells 5,119 Shares of Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) Stock

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXSGet Rating) insider Ffion Griffith sold 5,119 shares of Nexus Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.00), for a total transaction of £8,343.97 ($10,246.80).

Nexus Infrastructure Stock Performance

Nexus Infrastructure stock traded up GBX 6.30 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 171.30 ($2.10). The company had a trading volume of 4,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,188. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,232.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 163.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 150.64. Nexus Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of GBX 120 ($1.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 219.79 ($2.70).

About Nexus Infrastructure

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides specialized infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems, as well as engages in high-rise construction activities.

