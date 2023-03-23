Filecoin Price Hits $5.92 on Top Exchanges (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $5.92 or 0.00020930 BTC on popular exchanges. Filecoin has a market cap of $2.42 billion and approximately $335.10 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Filecoin has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Filecoin

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 409,428,185 coins. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

