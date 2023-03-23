Financial Alternatives Inc Makes New $9.70 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Financial Alternatives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 399,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,701,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 9.6% of Financial Alternatives Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Financial Alternatives Inc owned 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 483,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Resource Consulting Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 153,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 46,719 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $382,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,607. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $28.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.69.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.