Financial Alternatives Inc Purchases New Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Financial Alternatives Inc purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000. Home Depot comprises 1.9% of Financial Alternatives Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,591,269,000 after purchasing an additional 286,186 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,993,612,000 after acquiring an additional 585,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,402 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,899,964,000 after acquiring an additional 607,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE HD traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $283.54. 1,704,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,800,805. The company has a market cap of $287.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.58 and a 200-day moving average of $303.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

