Financial Alternatives Inc Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Financial Alternatives Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.3% of Financial Alternatives Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

VEU traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $52.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,421. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $58.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.24 and its 200 day moving average is $50.20.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

