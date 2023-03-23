Financial Comparison: Vivid Seats (SEAT) vs. Its Competitors

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Vivid Seats to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Vivid Seats has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivid Seats’ rivals have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vivid Seats and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vivid Seats $600.27 million $28.66 million 19.47 Vivid Seats Competitors $4.54 billion $142.93 million 17.79

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vivid Seats’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vivid Seats. Vivid Seats is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

31.4% of Vivid Seats shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vivid Seats and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivid Seats 4.77% -5.44% 2.37% Vivid Seats Competitors -122.49% -37.35% -18.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vivid Seats and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivid Seats 0 3 4 0 2.57 Vivid Seats Competitors 146 821 1834 49 2.63

Vivid Seats currently has a consensus target price of $11.13, suggesting a potential upside of 58.70%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 27.40%. Given Vivid Seats’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vivid Seats is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Vivid Seats rivals beat Vivid Seats on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc. operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events. This segment offers Skybox, a proprietary enterprise resource planning tool that helps ticket sellers manage ticket inventories, adjust pricing, and fulfill orders across multiple ticket resale marketplaces. The Resale segment acquires tickets to resell on secondary ticket marketplaces; and provides internal research and development support for Skybox and to deliver seller software and tools. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

