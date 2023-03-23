Financial Survey: LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) vs. Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) and Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

LTC Properties has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hammerson has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for LTC Properties and Hammerson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LTC Properties 2 2 3 0 2.14 Hammerson 2 3 0 0 1.60

Profitability

LTC Properties presently has a consensus price target of $40.14, indicating a potential upside of 25.13%. Given LTC Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe LTC Properties is more favorable than Hammerson.

This table compares LTC Properties and Hammerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LTC Properties 56.95% 12.36% 6.21% Hammerson N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.7% of LTC Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of LTC Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LTC Properties and Hammerson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LTC Properties $175.15 million 7.58 $100.02 million $2.48 12.94 Hammerson $185.36 million 7.68 -$590.05 million N/A N/A

LTC Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hammerson.

Summary

LTC Properties beats Hammerson on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

About Hammerson

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities. The Ireland segment includes shopping centers. The company was founded by Lewis W. Hammerson in 1942 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

