First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Michael David Cassens Sells 603 Shares

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) Director Michael David Cassens sold 603 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $13,266.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael David Cassens also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Busey alerts:

On Tuesday, January 17th, Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $56,971.00.

First Busey Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BUSE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.39. The stock had a trading volume of 10,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,845. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average is $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. First Busey Co. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $27.98. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.89.

First Busey Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

BUSE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Busey

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Busey by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in First Busey by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in First Busey by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in First Busey by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Busey by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.