First PREMIER Bank Acquires 174 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

VDC traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.43. 14,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.62. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $170.83 and a one year high of $210.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

