First PREMIER Bank Acquires 262 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STIP. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

STIP stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $99.08. The company had a trading volume of 248,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,566. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.42.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

