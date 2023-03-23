First PREMIER Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,615 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,653,000 after purchasing an additional 827,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,355,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,596,000 after purchasing an additional 512,496 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,954,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,784,000 after purchasing an additional 59,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.12.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.10. The company had a trading volume of 723,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,558. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $86.98 and a 1 year high of $144.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.57 and a 200 day moving average of $101.63.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

