First PREMIER Bank Decreases Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

First PREMIER Bank cut its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank owned 0.08% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of PEY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.08. 47,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,848. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $22.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

