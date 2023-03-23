First PREMIER Bank Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.07. 176,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,156. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.80. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

