First PREMIER Bank Has $238,000 Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 25.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,437,000 after buying an additional 5,896,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 880.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,811,000 after purchasing an additional 50,660 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.33.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $69.57. 247,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,541. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.33%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

