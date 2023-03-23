First PREMIER Bank Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

First PREMIER Bank reduced its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,237 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank owned approximately 1.42% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWAN. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 87,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 61,402 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 716,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,436,000 after buying an additional 43,791 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 395.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 40,040 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,188,000. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $866,000.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SWAN stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,916. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $25.22. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $31.61.

About Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

