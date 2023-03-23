First PREMIER Bank Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.05.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $333.44. The stock had a trading volume of 452,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,573. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $276.83 and a 1 year high of $384.44. The firm has a market cap of $316.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $334.52 and its 200 day moving average is $342.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

