First PREMIER Bank Sells 2,514 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.81. 70,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,283. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.09. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $219.35. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.