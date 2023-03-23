First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Price Down 4.7%

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.60 and last traded at $12.70. Approximately 44,446,234 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 25,514,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

FRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded First Republic Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Compass Point downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Argus downgraded First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

