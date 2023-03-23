First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank lessened its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTGGet Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank owned approximately 0.46% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXTG. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 66,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000.

NXTG traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,793. The firm has a market cap of $484.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.40. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $53.16 and a 52-week high of $77.62.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

