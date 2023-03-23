First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 592,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 500,517 shares.The stock last traded at $16.46 and had previously closed at $16.28.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FPEI. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 279,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 91,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

