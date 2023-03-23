First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QTEC) Shares Up 1.2%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QTEC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $126.17 and last traded at $125.71. 89,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 85,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.26.

The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.95.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

