First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

NASDAQ CIBR traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $41.67. 92,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,803. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.14. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $53.94.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

