First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.27

Shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and traded as low as $2.96. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 19,108 shares traded.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund
About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.