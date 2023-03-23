First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.27

Shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and traded as low as $2.96. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 19,108 shares traded.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 19.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 501,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 83,056 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,666 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 6,566.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,866 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 41,238 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 327.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverhawk Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

