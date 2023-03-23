First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.78

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.78 and traded as low as $7.61. First US Bancshares shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 4,431 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised First US Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Get First US Bancshares alerts:

First US Bancshares Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.10.

First US Bancshares Dividend Announcement

First US Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FUSB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First US Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First US Bancshares by 1,891.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of First US Bancshares in the third quarter worth $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First US Bancshares in the first quarter worth $132,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First US Bancshares by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of First US Bancshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 289,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

About First US Bancshares

(Get Rating)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for First U.S. Bank. It provides services including receipt of demand, savings, individual retirement account and time deposits, personal and commercial loans, safe deposit box services and remote deposit capture through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.