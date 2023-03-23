Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Shares of SVVC stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $3.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources.

