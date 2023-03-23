Five Oceans Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Five Oceans Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Five Oceans Advisors owned 0.10% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $221,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $596,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $788,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Cahill Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $385,000.

Shares of DFEM stock opened at $23.34 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $26.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average is $22.59.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

