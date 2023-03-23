Five Oceans Advisors Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Five Oceans Advisors increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,117 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock opened at $35.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $151.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.10. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

